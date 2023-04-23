Act on illegal industries operating in residential areas in Delhi's Daryaganj: NGT

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On a complaint regarding illegal industries operating in residential areas in the city’s Daryaganj area, flouting water and air pollution laws, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the issue and take remedial actions.

As per the complaint, four people were illegally operating factories in Gali Kotana, Suiwalan locality. In 2019, the green court ordered the closure of operating of manufacturing industries of shoes, book binding-wedding card business and silver utensils in the area.

According to the present execution application, two people later restarted the same and rented out their units to two others for manufacturing automobile shock absorbers.

The bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the units were reportedly being operated without the requisite consent from the DPCC under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

