CBI lodges FIR in Noida girl student’s death in medical college in 2017

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation last week lodged an FIR in connection with the death of Ananya Dixit, a medical student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a medical college in UP’s Bareilly in 2017. Ananya was found dead three days after her admission to Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences College, on September 11, 2017.

The matter was investigated after a case was registered by the local police. A chargesheet was filed against two persons for murder and disappearance of evidence under the relevant sections of the IPC. The matter was transferred to the Crime Branch team, which investigated the matter but filed a closure as nothing substantial came out of the investigation.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered. The parents moved to the SC seeking a transfer of the matter to the CBI stating that they were not satisfied with the probe. The father, a resident of Noida, filed a writ application in the apex court. While disposing of the petition on January 23, 2023, the SC directed the CBI to conduct further investigation following which a case was registered on April 21.

The top court in its order observed that a “young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of a chargesheet stating two individuals as accused and the other filing a closure report. There appears to be a contradiction in the two reports and considering the nature of these cases so we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by the CBI.”

Anadi Dixit had alleged that his daughter was subjected to “mental torture” in the name of ragging. Besides, he alleged that there were several lapses on part of the college administration. The father alleged that he came to know about his daughter’s death through secondary sources. He also alleged that the college administration did not inform him about the incident.

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation last week lodged an FIR in connection with the death of Ananya Dixit, a medical student who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a medical college in UP’s Bareilly in 2017. Ananya was found dead three days after her admission to Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute Of Medical Sciences College, on September 11, 2017. The matter was investigated after a case was registered by the local police. A chargesheet was filed against two persons for murder and disappearance of evidence under the relevant sections of the IPC. The matter was transferred to the Crime Branch team, which investigated the matter but filed a closure as nothing substantial came out of the investigation. A case of abetment to suicide was registered. The parents moved to the SC seeking a transfer of the matter to the CBI stating that they were not satisfied with the probe. The father, a resident of Noida, filed a writ application in the apex court. While disposing of the petition on January 23, 2023, the SC directed the CBI to conduct further investigation following which a case was registered on April 21.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The top court in its order observed that a “young girl child has died an unnatural death while pursuing medical studies and two investigating agencies have given reports, one in the form of a chargesheet stating two individuals as accused and the other filing a closure report. There appears to be a contradiction in the two reports and considering the nature of these cases so we are of the opinion that further investigation ought to be undertaken by the CBI.” Anadi Dixit had alleged that his daughter was subjected to “mental torture” in the name of ragging. Besides, he alleged that there were several lapses on part of the college administration. The father alleged that he came to know about his daughter’s death through secondary sources. He also alleged that the college administration did not inform him about the incident.