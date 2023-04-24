Home Cities Delhi

Delhi L-G cracks whip as key Yamuna project stalled

The matter came up for discussion in the recent meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Yamuna rejuvenation.

Published: 24th April 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (File photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government did not grant permission for the translocation of trees for the Rithala Phase-I sewage treatment plant, stalling the project and leading to the discharge of untreated sewage into the Yamuna river, sources in the Lieutenant Governor’s office said on Sunday.

The project was funded by the central government under the Yamuna Action Plan-III, they said.
The files pertaining to it were pending with Delhi’s minister of environment and forests for nearly two years, they claimed. There was no immediate reaction from the AAP-led government in Delhi.

The matter came up for discussion in the recent meeting of a high-level committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the Yamuna rejuvenation.“Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena expressed grave displeasure and annoyance over such deliberate misconduct on part of the Delhi government. The L-G noted that nothing could be more criminal than poisoning the Yamuna by stalling such key projects,” a source said.

The L-G has issued instructions to identify the officers responsible for this deliberate misconduct and initiate strict action against them. The L-G has set a deadline of June 2023 for ensuring 95 per cent of sewage treatment before being discharged into the Yamuna. The L-G was informed that the ongoing work on the Rithala Phase-I sewage treatment plant (STP) will be completed by June 2023.

The work of rehabilitation and upgradation of the Rithala Phase-I wastewater treatment plant was awarded to a private firm in June 2018 and was scheduled for completion in December 2021.“However, the govt kept sitting over two files for translocating over 500 trees for three years without assigning any justifiable reason. The permission was granted only after the interference of Yamuna Monitoring Committee constituted by NGT,” the source added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yamuna project AAP Delhi
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp