Home Cities Delhi

Silver screen magic through art: Annapurna Madipadiga's exhibition 'Chitram' in Delhi

Discover the connection between Indian cinema and art at this exhibition featuring works that pay tribute to film industry’s legends

Published: 24th April 2023 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

‘Chalti ka Nam Gadi’ by Tushar Waghela;

By Bryan Anthony Thomas
Express News Service

The genius filmmaker Satyajit Ray had mentioned: ‘Cinema’s characteristic forte is its ability to capture and communicate the intimacies of the human mind’. Indian cinema is an industry that boasts a diverse range of riveting and visually striking films. In an attempt to focus on cinema by means of art, and to highlight the contributions of Indian film stars to the country’s cinematic history, Annapurna Madipadiga has curated an exhibition titled Chitram—inaugurated by filmmaker Muzzafar Ali on April 21 at the Art Magnum Gallery, and will continue till June 3.

Annapurna points out that many artists begin their careers as poster artists, noting the connection between the practices in cinema and art. The curator explains, “There is a close yet distinct connection between cinema and art practices, much like with MF Husain. Many of my colleagues hail from villages where they began their journey creating posters, and ultimately went on to become art directors. The celebration of this relationship is precisely what inspired me to create this exhibition, offering a different dimension to the medium.”

An artistic tribute

At Chitram, 27 artists have showcased about 45 works each from different regions. Giving an insight into conceptualising this exhibition, Annapurna shares, “I read extensively on the inception of cinema and researched Indian cinema from there, then began listing artists who had created works related to cinema themes.” For instance, works by the talented artist from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, A Rajeswara Rao—Bhag Basanti Bhag and Never Die Ever Again—reflect on how his style and practice are closely tied to cinema. Annapurna says, “Rao’s paintings possess an essence that makes one feel like they are witnessing a scene from a film.” Other works—Mera Naam Joker by Mehul Rathod, Mr India by Pulkit Prajapati, etc.,—on display here bring the magic of the silver screen alive.

(2) ‘Tea Party’ by Damodar Naya;
(3) ’Devi’ by Shampa Sircar; (4) ’See without Looking’ by Anamika
Ramachandran; (5) ‘Pushpa’ by Santhana Krishnan; (6) ‘Don’ by Tushar Waghela; (7) ‘Devdas’ by Alpesh Dave

Parvathi Nayar’s Rain Song series—it took her six months to complete—“is entirely done with pencil on gesso-coated wooden panels”. Nayar adds, “Water has been a thread in my art—just as the rain song that has been a staple of Indian movies, especially Hindi films. Raj Kapoor and Nargis, in Shree 420, epitomise this original form of the rain song, which balances out the poverty of the characters with the utopian construct of man- woman in harmony with nature.”

Nostalgia and memories

Rao talks about how the character James Bond influenced his works. “I grew up watching Bond movies in Telugu. The impact has been so strong that the images always come back.” Delving deep into his medium, Rao shares, “Acrylic on acrylic sheet is reverse painting just like the traditional Tanjore paintings.”A segment in this exhibition is dedicated to the first women of Indian cinema, while there’s another space that celebrates comedians, heroes, and heroines of Indian cinema. Annapurna concludes, “The Hashtag#Collective from Chennai showcased the first women comedian, choreographer, and stuntwoman of Indian cinema, who paved the way for others to follow. For instance, Bhanumathi Ramakrishna was a director, writer, singer, music director, and actor. Nargis was just as popular as Raj Kapoor then and even now, with Mother India. Nadia [she is called Fearless Nadia] was the first stuntwoman who did fabulous stunts on screen that even the men wouldn’t dare to do.” Overall, this exhibition is nothing short of a walk down Indian cinema’s memory lane.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art Magnum Gallery Muzzafar Ali Chitram Annapurna Madipadiga
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp