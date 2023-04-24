Home Cities Delhi

Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief

India's top wrestlers on Sunday renewed their protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. 

Published: 24th April 2023 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2023 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a senior officer said on Monday.

The officer said that so far seven complaints have been received against the Wrestling Federation of India President and all of them are being investigated.

An FIR will be registered after concrete evidence comes to light, he said.

"As part of the inquiry, we have sought a report from the probe committee set up by the Sports Ministry to look into the allegations of sexual harassment allegations levelled against the WFI chief," he said.

Several national award-winning wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had announced the five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer M C Mary Kom, to look into allegations against Singh, a BJP leader and a muscleman with a criminal history.

