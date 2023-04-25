Home Cities Delhi

MCD school heads not impressed by ‘mega PTM’ proposal

Atishi urged all parents to participate in the mega PTM and provide suggestions for their children’s education as well as for the improvement of schools.

Published: 25th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

School , girl education , Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, KGBV
By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Following the ‘transformative effects’ of mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) on the quality of education in Delhi govt schools, as claimed by the AAP-led Delhi government, MCD schools too will host mega PTMs in the near future.

A mega PTM will be organised for students from Classes 3 to 8 in MCD and the Delhi government schools on April 30, as per an announcement made by education minister Atishi and mayor Shelly Oberoi during a press conference on Monday. Atishi urged all parents to participate in the mega PTM and provide suggestions for their children’s education as well as for the improvement of schools.

Atishi added that Delhi government schools under the Directorate of Education and the MCD will hold mega PTMs together for the first time. Making an appeal to the parents, Atishi said that parents of both Delhi government schools and MCD should join mega PTMs in their respective schools. The government is holding mega PTMs on Sunday, a non-working day, so that the parents can join the PTM and participate in their child’s learning process.

The PTM is related to Mission Buniyaad, in which the focus will be laid on strengthening the foundational learning and skills of children. Oberoi said that according to the NCERT report, parental involvement in Delhi government schools increased by 97% since the introduction of mega PTMs. Based on that report, the MCD has decided to organise a joint mega PTM in MCD and Delhi government schools, she said. 

However, MCD school heads say that the concept of having such PTMs is old wine in a new bottle because they have been holding the meet almost every last Saturday of the month. One of the school heads said, “Most MCD schools do not have adequate space to conduct mega PTMs because we cannot accommodate 700-800 children and their parents at the same time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mega parent-teacher meetings MCD schools
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp