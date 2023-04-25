MCD school heads not impressed by ‘mega PTM’ proposal

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the ‘transformative effects’ of mega parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) on the quality of education in Delhi govt schools, as claimed by the AAP-led Delhi government, MCD schools too will host mega PTMs in the near future.

A mega PTM will be organised for students from Classes 3 to 8 in MCD and the Delhi government schools on April 30, as per an announcement made by education minister Atishi and mayor Shelly Oberoi during a press conference on Monday. Atishi urged all parents to participate in the mega PTM and provide suggestions for their children’s education as well as for the improvement of schools.

Atishi added that Delhi government schools under the Directorate of Education and the MCD will hold mega PTMs together for the first time. Making an appeal to the parents, Atishi said that parents of both Delhi government schools and MCD should join mega PTMs in their respective schools. The government is holding mega PTMs on Sunday, a non-working day, so that the parents can join the PTM and participate in their child’s learning process.

The PTM is related to Mission Buniyaad, in which the focus will be laid on strengthening the foundational learning and skills of children. Oberoi said that according to the NCERT report, parental involvement in Delhi government schools increased by 97% since the introduction of mega PTMs. Based on that report, the MCD has decided to organise a joint mega PTM in MCD and Delhi government schools, she said.

However, MCD school heads say that the concept of having such PTMs is old wine in a new bottle because they have been holding the meet almost every last Saturday of the month. One of the school heads said, “Most MCD schools do not have adequate space to conduct mega PTMs because we cannot accommodate 700-800 children and their parents at the same time.”

