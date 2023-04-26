Home Cities Delhi

Gokulpuri case: Third accused, on run, held

A 29-year-old man wanted in the murder case of an elderly couple in northeast Delhi was arrested from Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

Published: 26th April 2023 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 29-year-old man wanted in the murder case of an elderly couple in northeast Delhi was arrested from Mayur Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Vikas alias Viraj who was a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was on the run after the killing, they said.

Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar in Gokulpuri, were stabbed to death on April 10 while they were sleeping. Some cash and jewellery were also found stolen from the house.

During investigation, the deceased couple’s daughter-in-law, Monika Verma, her lover Ashish and his friend Viraj were found involved in the robbery-cum-murder case. Monika and Ashish were arrested earlier while Viraj was evading arrest, a police officer said. Police got information about Viraj’s movement at Kotla village, Mayur Vihar and he was apprehended.

Viraj was running a dairy business and later started working as a taxi driver. He  joined Ashish for the crime in the greed of money, the police said.

