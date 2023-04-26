IMD says no heatwave for next five days, rain likely

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says there will be no heatwave-like conditions across the country for the next five days, with fairly widespread rain and isolated hailstorms likely in many states. The change in weather is due to a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran and neighbouring countries, which will bring rain in the coming days, according to IMD.

IMD has made rainfall forecasts for all regions of the country and warned about hailstorms in central, south, west and north-west India. It has also predicted heavy rains in south and northeast India. IMD also says hot and humid air brings discomfort over Kutch and Kerala.

IMD has said the eastward movement of convective clouds formed over Pakistan and the adjoining Jammu region may cause moderate rains, snowfall, thunderstorm and lightning. The cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu are currently experiencing light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD has advised farmers to complete the harvest of matured rice, maize and bajra in Telangana; rice in Kerala and Odisha; green and black gram in Tamil Nadu. During clear weather, it is advised to continue harvesting of maize, onion and other vegetables in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says there will be no heatwave-like conditions across the country for the next five days, with fairly widespread rain and isolated hailstorms likely in many states. The change in weather is due to a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over south Iran and neighbouring countries, which will bring rain in the coming days, according to IMD. IMD has made rainfall forecasts for all regions of the country and warned about hailstorms in central, south, west and north-west India. It has also predicted heavy rains in south and northeast India. IMD also says hot and humid air brings discomfort over Kutch and Kerala. IMD has said the eastward movement of convective clouds formed over Pakistan and the adjoining Jammu region may cause moderate rains, snowfall, thunderstorm and lightning. The cyclonic circulation over Vidarbha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, south interior Karnataka, Kerala and interior Tamil Nadu are currently experiencing light-to-moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); IMD has advised farmers to complete the harvest of matured rice, maize and bajra in Telangana; rice in Kerala and Odisha; green and black gram in Tamil Nadu. During clear weather, it is advised to continue harvesting of maize, onion and other vegetables in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.