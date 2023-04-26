Students on sit-in strike as JNU fails to allocate hostels for over six months

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) along with the student community started a sit-in protest on Tuesday against the JNU Administration for the alleged ‘inhuman tackling’ and ‘creation of hostel crisis’ inside the JNU campus. The union claims that it has been more than six months and students from outstation have not been allotted hostels.

Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, said, “Several protests, demonstrations and memorandum have been submitted in this regard, but only when students have protested that some lists have been released. The JNUSU gave a protest call on Monday after all ultimatums failed and no concrete hostel lists were released. In an extremely shameful manner, the Dean of Students (DoS) had also tried to stop students protesting in the DoS office corridor from using the washroom. This inhumane treatment from the side of the JNU Administration is condemnable and will be resisted tooth and nail.”

The students have been continuing the protest at the DoS office demanding the temporary conversion of Narmada Dormitory into a dormitory for boys and the release of hostel lists for all the female students currently residing in Narmada Hostel before conversion; conversion of single seaters in Damodar Hostel to double seater; ensure reservation policy in hostel allotment and priority allotment for SC/ST/PWD students as per the Hostel manual; release notification of handover of Barack Hostel and ensure that the hostel fee structure of barrack is as per the Old Hostel Manual rates and no violation of manual is done in the process.

The JNUSU has also demanded that the DoS also restart allotting Mahanadi for married research scholars. The ADoS has assured that this issue will be taken up with the competent authorities. “We have also written to the JNU Vice Chancellor demanding that she immediately take due cognizance of the issue and address students at the earliest. The JNUSU appeals to the student community to join in large numbers at DoS and join the sit-in strike demanding our right to hostel and reservation,” said another JNUSU leader.

‘No concrete hostel lists were released’

The JNUSU gave a protest call on Monday after all ultimatums failed and no concrete hostel lists were released. The union has also demanded that the DoS also restart allotting Mahanadi for married research scholars. The ADoS has assured that this issue will be taken up with the competent authorities.

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) along with the student community started a sit-in protest on Tuesday against the JNU Administration for the alleged ‘inhuman tackling’ and ‘creation of hostel crisis’ inside the JNU campus. The union claims that it has been more than six months and students from outstation have not been allotted hostels. Aishe Ghosh, JNUSU president, said, “Several protests, demonstrations and memorandum have been submitted in this regard, but only when students have protested that some lists have been released. The JNUSU gave a protest call on Monday after all ultimatums failed and no concrete hostel lists were released. In an extremely shameful manner, the Dean of Students (DoS) had also tried to stop students protesting in the DoS office corridor from using the washroom. This inhumane treatment from the side of the JNU Administration is condemnable and will be resisted tooth and nail.” The students have been continuing the protest at the DoS office demanding the temporary conversion of Narmada Dormitory into a dormitory for boys and the release of hostel lists for all the female students currently residing in Narmada Hostel before conversion; conversion of single seaters in Damodar Hostel to double seater; ensure reservation policy in hostel allotment and priority allotment for SC/ST/PWD students as per the Hostel manual; release notification of handover of Barack Hostel and ensure that the hostel fee structure of barrack is as per the Old Hostel Manual rates and no violation of manual is done in the process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The JNUSU has also demanded that the DoS also restart allotting Mahanadi for married research scholars. The ADoS has assured that this issue will be taken up with the competent authorities. “We have also written to the JNU Vice Chancellor demanding that she immediately take due cognizance of the issue and address students at the earliest. The JNUSU appeals to the student community to join in large numbers at DoS and join the sit-in strike demanding our right to hostel and reservation,” said another JNUSU leader. ‘No concrete hostel lists were released’ The JNUSU gave a protest call on Monday after all ultimatums failed and no concrete hostel lists were released. The union has also demanded that the DoS also restart allotting Mahanadi for married research scholars. The ADoS has assured that this issue will be taken up with the competent authorities.