Born to dance: Shivani's journey from practicing law to conquering the Kathak world

Bryan Anthony Thomas By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dance is recognised as a universal language of passion—the art form helps convey emotions, share stories, and bring people together. Ahead of International Dance Day—it is celebrated on April 29 every year—we speak to two city-based artists who took the plunge and quit their nine-to-five jobs to pursue a career in dance.

A matter of passion

Following in the footsteps of her family, Shivani Verma was a practising lawyer for two years. Dance, however, was Verma’s passion—she started learning Kathak at the age of five. Noting how Delhi helped shape this passion, she says, “Growing up in Delhi, I was exposed to classical arts, particularly theatre.” The influence of gurus Pandit Birju Maharaj, Shovana Narayan, and Sharmishtha Mukherjee, developed her zeal for dance, which grew over time.

Verma’s journey, however, was filled with challenges, “My biggest challenge was choosing between my love for dance and my desire to pursue law­—both require full commitment and dedication.” She eventually quit law and ventured into dance full-time.

Recounting her most memorable performances—a conceptual Kathak piece, Taal Kachehri by Pandit Birju Maharaj, and a performance at AR Rahman's daughter’s wedding, Verma says, “It was a pinch-me moment.”

The artist feels that dance is losing its relevance, as she concludes, “In Delhi, if you talk about an urban audience, people tend to look towards the West for inspiration. I believe that artists also have to take ownership of reviving dance. Society has changed, and artists need to work hard to understand this change and adjust accordingly.”

Rhythm and connection

Hailing from the culturally rich city of Prayagraj, Himanshu Srivastava has been residing in Delhi since 2009. An engineer by education and profession, Srivastava worked for six years before his heart and soul were consumed by his passion for Bharatanatyam. He eventually quit engineering to become a full-time dancer.

Mentored and inspired by producer and Bharatanatyam exponent, Kamalini Dutt, and Bharatanatyam exponent Saroja Vaidyanathan, Srivastava shares that both Dutt and Vaidyanathan have had a significant influence on him, his dance style, and how living with dance.

“When I came to Delhi, the scenario was different. I would call Delhi the city of applied science, where you have to apply all the knowledge not only for your existence but for excellence as well.”

Prior to quitting his job, juggling practice and work became difficult for Srivastava, “When you work from nine to five, it is physically and mentally strenuous at rehearsals. Striking a balance between the two was a big challenge for me.”

Srivastava concludes by mentioning his best performance to date—a solo production called Shikhandi, which is about life and acceptance within the LGBTQIA+ community.

The performance struck a chord with the audience, and moved one of the members of the transgender community, who approached the dancer after the show looking teary-eyed. Srivastava was deeply moved by their words, and it made him realise the true purpose of art, “The purpose of art is to speak something that hasn’t been spoken.”

