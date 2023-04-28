ChatGPT serves us well, say students, teachers and corporate users

Sanghamitra Basak By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recently, ChatGPT has been making waves among students, teachers, and corporate alike. Its ability to use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand the needs of students has been particularly helpful for students like Priya, who was able to prepare an introductory speech for a college fest with its help.

Similarly, Aashi Pathak, a Bachelor’s student, found ChatGPT helpful in making homework assignments, essay writing, and research projects. Vaibhav Gupta, who works in a multinational company, has also found ChatGPT to be a helpful tool in his work. It has helped him compose emails, summarize content,

and even conduct preliminary research.

Teachers like Amisha Sen have found ChatGPT helpful in providing quick answers to students’ queries and generating ideas for lesson plans and activities. However, they are concerned about its reliability and accuracy and prefer traditional research methods or alternate educational resources. Equally, some companies are concerned about ChatGPT’s ability to handle sensitive information and may prefer human customer service representatives or trainers.

Amisha Sen, a mass communication & journalism professor at DU is positive about the use of ChatGPT by her students.

“ChatGPT has been helpful in providing quick answers to students’ questionnaires and for generating ideas for lesson plans and activities. Besides, it also helps in assessing students’ writing as this platform can identify and provide feedback on the grammar and sentence structure used by the students.”

Some users like Uttkarsh Arora, however, have found ChatGPT’s responses to be overly technical and difficult to understand, especially for those who are not fluent in English.

