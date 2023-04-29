8K BJP events in Delhi to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki baat'

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all prepared for the Hundredth episode of the Man ki Baat, a flagship programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be aired on

April 30. To make this occasion grandeur, the party unit will host around 9,000 programmes at the booth level across the national capital.

Harsh Malhotra, general secretary of BJP-Delhi said that on average 120 programmes will be held at each Delhi assembly. These programmes will be organised by the local MLAs, MPs and party workers. In preparation for this event, party MPs are consistently holding meetings with workers to make it a successful event.

“I hold an online meeting with the workers of West Delhi Lok Sabha to make the 100th episode of Man Ki Baat a historic one. Lakhs of people will listen to PM Modi at the markets, temples and area in West Delhi,” said BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in a tweet. In addition to this special events will also be held which will be attended by the advocates, doctors and intellectuals.

“Our party has different cells like temple cell, advocate cell, doctor cell and others. They will also organise programmes in their area,” said Malhotra. Malhotra further added that professors of Delhi University will also take part in an event, in which Union Minister Parkash Javadekar will most likely participate.

Mohammed Haroon, president of BJP-Delhi minority morcha told this newspaper that a total of 50 events will be planned by them, mostly in the Muslim-dominated area of the capital. “A major programme will be held at the Al-Jawahar restaurant, in the Jama Masjid area of Old Delhi. It is the same restaurant where Rahul Gandhi dined recently,” added Haroon. The first episode of Man ki Baat was aired on October 3, 2014, in which PM talks to more than 500 persons who have done exceptional work in their field.

