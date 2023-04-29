Ex-Navy cook kills wife, chops body in Gurugram

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A polythene bag became the key evidence in the solving of the murder of a woman, whose headless, half-burnt bust was found at a farm in Gurugram last week. The woman missing her head with her both legs chopped off was found in a room at a farmhouse in a village in Manesar on April 21.

The investigation led police to a 34-year-old Jitender, a former Indian Navy cook and the woman’s husband, who later confessed to killing her over an illicit affair with another woman.

During the search of the room where the torso was found, police also found a polythene bag bearing the name of a Vishakhapatnam-based company. On enquiry, the vendor of the company informed us that they supply that type of polythene bag to the Indian Navy.

Following the lead, police began searching records for missing person reports and found that a man named Jitender had reported his wife, 28-year-old Sonia Sharma, missing on April 21. They found that Jitender, now a suspect, worked as a Navy cook and had taken retirement in 2022.

According to police, Jitender revealed that he had killed his wife, with whom he has an eight-year-old because she had got to know about his extramarital affair. He also revealed that he had secretly married the other woman.

To get rid of his wife, he allegedly strangled her to death, cut her body into pieces, and packed them in polythene bags. The accused then disposed off the torso in the ruined room and other body parts in Manesar’s hills area, Kherki-Daula, and the nearby KMP road, police said. According to the police, so far they have been able to recover a partially burnt torso, the head and the legs while the arms of the victim woman are yet to be found.

Caught on CCTV

According to the police, Jitender was seen in CCTV footage carrying a fully-packed trolley bag and backpack on a bike, and returning with a deflated bag. He was apprehended and during interrogation, he confessed to the murder of his wife and was arrested

Murder weapon missing

According to the police, so far they have been able to recover a partially burnt torso, the head and the legs while the arms of the victim woman are yet to be found. The knife with which the accused committed the horrendous crime is still missing.

NEW DELHI: A polythene bag became the key evidence in the solving of the murder of a woman, whose headless, half-burnt bust was found at a farm in Gurugram last week. The woman missing her head with her both legs chopped off was found in a room at a farmhouse in a village in Manesar on April 21. The investigation led police to a 34-year-old Jitender, a former Indian Navy cook and the woman’s husband, who later confessed to killing her over an illicit affair with another woman. During the search of the room where the torso was found, police also found a polythene bag bearing the name of a Vishakhapatnam-based company. On enquiry, the vendor of the company informed us that they supply that type of polythene bag to the Indian Navy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following the lead, police began searching records for missing person reports and found that a man named Jitender had reported his wife, 28-year-old Sonia Sharma, missing on April 21. They found that Jitender, now a suspect, worked as a Navy cook and had taken retirement in 2022. According to police, Jitender revealed that he had killed his wife, with whom he has an eight-year-old because she had got to know about his extramarital affair. He also revealed that he had secretly married the other woman. To get rid of his wife, he allegedly strangled her to death, cut her body into pieces, and packed them in polythene bags. The accused then disposed off the torso in the ruined room and other body parts in Manesar’s hills area, Kherki-Daula, and the nearby KMP road, police said. According to the police, so far they have been able to recover a partially burnt torso, the head and the legs while the arms of the victim woman are yet to be found. Caught on CCTV According to the police, Jitender was seen in CCTV footage carrying a fully-packed trolley bag and backpack on a bike, and returning with a deflated bag. He was apprehended and during interrogation, he confessed to the murder of his wife and was arrested Murder weapon missing According to the police, so far they have been able to recover a partially burnt torso, the head and the legs while the arms of the victim woman are yet to be found. The knife with which the accused committed the horrendous crime is still missing.