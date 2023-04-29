Home Cities Delhi

'Insurance scam': CBI queries former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik at his Delhi residence

The queries were based on a disclosure made by the former J&K governor at a public rally in Rajasthan in 2021. The team left Malik’s residence around 6.15 pm.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A CBI team of officials was at the residence of Former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satyapal Malik, at RK Puram in New Delhi for over five hours to record his statement on the agency’s queries in the allegations of two graft charges in a group medical insurance scheme of J&K administration, registered by the agency in April 2022, based on bribery allegations levelled by him.

The CBI officials reached Malik’s residence post-noon to seek his responses on a set of queries and clarification the agency had in connection with the two graft cases amounting to Rs 300 crore registered in April 2022. The queries were based on a disclosure made by the former J&K governor at a public rally in Rajasthan in 2021. The team left Malik’s residence around 6.15 pm.

This is the second time CBI is recording Malik’s statement in connection with the two bribery cases registered in J&K, based on his complaint that he was approached by private parties to get two files cleared for which he was offered an alleged bribe of Rs 300 crore.

The incident happened between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019, when Malik was the governor of the erstwhile state.  He had appeared before the CBI to depose for the first time in the matter immediately after his tenure as J&K Governor.

The files pertained to the awarding of a contract for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in the now union territory.

Following allegations of irregularities in the award of contract for the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Health Care Insurance Scheme which involved releasing Rs 60 crore in 2017-18, Malik at the capacity of J&K Governor cancelled the contract in October 2018. The allegation mainly pertained to the process adopted and rates fixed under the scheme.

