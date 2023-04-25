Country run by dangerous people, 2024 is the last chance to get rid of BJP: Satya Pal Malik

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said that the country is being run by "very dangerous people" and it is headed by a "very wrong kind of person."

While addressing a farmer's rally to mark the 88th anniversary of farmers' killings in 1935 at Ajitpura in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, Malik added that "if this group of people returns to power in 2024, it would be the end of the lives of farmers in the country."

He reiterated his remarks on the Pulwama attack asserting that if aircraft were provided, the lives of CRPF personnel, who were martyred, could have been saved.

"If the Home Ministry had provided five airplanes, the lives of 40 soldiers could have been saved. The PM and Home Minister forbade me from uttering anything. On the same day, I understood the issue will be ly politicized for gains in elections. Now you can imagine what kind of dangerous people are running the country. They have no sympathy for their soldiers and country," Malik claimed.



Malik exhorted the farmers to stand united and fight for their rights. The 2020-'21 farmers' protests are over. But the demands are yet to be met. The demands include the one relating to minimum support price for the produce.

He cautioned that the 2024 election is the last chance before the people to get rid of the BJP.

Satyapal Malik also responded to Amit Shah's query as to why he did not raise the Pulwama attack when he was the Governor by asserting that "it is wrong to say that I am raising questions when I am not in power."

Malik said this while talking to the media in Sikar and claimed that he had raised the issue and given statements to a couple of media houses about the lapses by security forces that led to the tragedy. He stated that mistakes were made in the security arrangements. The CRPF personnel had requested aircraft from the Home Ministry which was not provided, and the letter demanding the aircrafts remained unanswered for four months. When the soldiers were not given the aircraft, they had to travel by road. The route was not sanitized, and the attack site was joined by link roads connecting ten places in ten kilometers. There were no security arrangements anywhere...

The former J&K Governor also reiterated that the PM, as well as Union Home Minister and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, had asked him to stay quiet.

In February 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Satya Pal Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir at that time. Describing the Pulwama attack as a failure of intelligence, Malik had recently alleged that the central government had refused to give aircraft to the jawans.

In his media interaction, Malik also added that it is high time PM Modi broke his silence both on Pulwama and Adani issues. Interestingly on Rajasthan, Malik claimed that if Vasundhara Raje is made the CM face the BjP will have some chance of returning to power otherwise they have very little hope.

