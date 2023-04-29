Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal bungalow row: Delhi LG asks officials to secure records of expenditure

LG VK Saxena has ordered officials to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days.

Published: 29th April 2023 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a row over crores of rupees spent on renovating Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, LG VK Saxena has ordered officials to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days.

The BJP has been attacking Kejriwal and AAP, claiming Rs 45 crore was spent on the renovation of the chief minister's residence 6, Flagstaff Road during 2020-22. The AAP has hit back, saying the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues by raising this matter.

A Raj Niwas order issued on April 27 cited reports on alleged "gross irregularities" in the renovation of the residence by the PWD.

"Lt Governor, while taking note of these media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody. Subsequently, after the records are examined, a factual report in the matter be submitted within 15 days for perusal of the lieutenant governor," said the order issued to the chief secretary of the Delhi government.

AAP leaders, including Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, have defended Kejriwal citing expenses on the residences of the prime minister and the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Documents provided by sources showed that a total of Rs 44.78 crore against a sanctioned amount of Rs 43.70 crore was spent on “addition/alternation” of the Delhi chief minister's official residence.

The amount was spent in six trenches between September 2020 to June 2022, the documents showed.

According to the documents, the total expenditure included Rs 11.30 crore on interior decoration, Rs 6.02 crore on stone and marble flooring, Rs 1 crore on interior consultancy, Rs 2.58 crore on electrical fittings and appliances, Rs 2.85 crore on fire fighting system, Rs 1.41 crore on wardrobe and accessories fitting, and Rs 1.1 crore on kitchen appliances.

A separate amount of Rs 8.11 crore out of the sanctioned amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office of the chief minister at his official residence, it showed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kejriwal official residence Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp