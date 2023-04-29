Home Cities Delhi

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold countrywide protests in support of wrestlers

They are demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the case and that an FIR be registered against the BJP MP.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:11 AM

Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) on Friday said it will hold demonstrations across the country on May 3 in support of wrestlers who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The SKM (non-political), a breakaway group of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws of the Centre, said farmers’ organisations associated with it also unanimously passed a resolution demanding the arrest of the WFI chief during a virtual meeting.

The wrestlers have launched a second round of protest at Jantar Mantar against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

They are demanding that the government make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the case and that an FIR be registered against the BJP MP. The SKM said it will hold protests across district headquarters in the country on May 3.

