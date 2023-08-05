Home Cities Delhi

Loss of green cover in Aravallis, Thar desert advancing towards Eastern Rajasthan, Haryana and NCR

Central University of Rajasthan study suggests that the Thar desert is advancing towards Eastern Rajasthan, Haryana and the national capital.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Aravallis
By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In the last 44 years, forests in the Aravallis have reduced by 7.6 per cent and the Thar desert is advancing towards Eastern Rajasthan, Haryana and the national capital, suggests a Central University of Rajasthan study. 

Further, it warns of a looming threat to the Aravallis as a result of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) Amendment Bill being passed in the parliament that excludes safaris from ‘non-forest activities’, thus resulting in commercialization of the forests without due consideration of the people dependent on the forest.

Experts attribute the desertification to the destruction of the Aravalli hills; the loss of forests and green cover. Our fear is that with the enactment of the FCA Amendment Bill, a massive bulk of the Aravallis can potentially be sold, diverted, cleared and exploited without any regulatory oversight.

The sacred forest of Mangar Bani in Haryana is recorded as ‘gair mumkin pahad’ and is awaiting recognition as a forest by Haryana. The new bill will decimate such sacred forests protected and managed by local communities even though they are not currently notified as forests across the 700 kilometers Aravalli range spread over 4 states.

This will fasten the rate of desertification and be disastrous for the forests, air quality, water security, people and wildlife of India’s oldest mountain range. Tribal families dependent on the Aravallis for their sustenance have been raising their voice against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills to protect their forests and land for several years now.  The cumulative impact of human intrusion will  fragment an otherwise intact forest and  further the loss of wildlife and indigenous ecosystems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aravallis Thar desert Central University of Rajasthan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp