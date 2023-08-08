Delhi airport introduces vending machines offering hygiene products for women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women on the go will have to fly worriless as Delhi Airport has introduced multi-product feminine hygiene vending machines inside its premises. The state-of-the-art machines, installed outside women’s restrooms at terminal 2, will offer a wide range of sanitary products, including menstrual cups, tampons, sanitary pads, toilet seat covers, intimate wipes, and panty liners, said an official from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The move was initiated with an aim to enhance women’s hygiene accessibility at the airport, the official added. “These state-of-the-art vending machines offer an array of essential products for women, catering to their diverse hygiene needs. In the future, this initiative will be extended to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 as well, ensuring that women travellers across the airport have easy access to these essential products,” said DIAL in a statement issued on Monday.

“This comprehensive selection is aimed at providing unparalleled accessibility and convenience to women, eliminating the need for them to search for stores and ensuring their comfort and peace of mind during their journey,” the statement said further.

“As an airport operator, DIAL is committed to enhancing the overall airport experience for all travellers including women. We are proud to partner with Sirona in this initiative, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on women travellers’ convenience and well-being. This is a progressive step towards promoting women’s health & hygiene and aligns perfectly with our vision of providing world-class facilities and services at the airport,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL.

