Delhi metro, IIIT-D to boost passenger experience

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and IIIT-Delhi have joined hands to enhance the passenger experience and promote technological advancement through strategic collaboration. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the DMRC and the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) on Thursday in the presence of MD, DMRC, Vikas Kumar, officials said.

The agreement was signed through the institution’s Centre for Sustainable Mobility (CSM) to enhance passenger experience and promote technological advancements through strategic collaboration, the DMRC said in its statement.

“IIIT-Delhi with the support of the DMRC has started publishing its transit data like station details, fares, and schedules in General Transit Feed Specification format on the OTD platform of Delhi. It will improve the overall transit experience and will lead to dissemination of information to passengers and will help to create a more seamless and efficient travel experience within the metro system”, it said.

