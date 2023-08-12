Delhi shocker: Boy, 11, strangled to death, body found inside bedbox

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An 11-year-old boy was found dead inside the box of a bed at his residence in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area, an official said on Friday. According to the official, an information was received from BLK Hospital on Thursday around 8.30 pm that a boy named Divyansh was admitted to the hospital with strangulation marks on his neck and declared brought dead.

The police immediately rushed to the hospital and recorded a statement from Divyansh's mother. The mother alleged that the family was having a feud with some woman named Pooja for the past couple of years and suspected that she might have murdered her child.

“When I was returning from the office at around 6.45 pm, I received a call from my son’s dance teacher that he did not attend the dance classes today. When I reached home, it was in a mess and Divyansh was nowhere to be seen. A microwave oven and a stool were lying on the bed,” the mother said.

She said that the main door was locked from the outside and after which she kept looking for her son. When she did not find her for some time, she called her husband. “As we were still looking for Divyansh, my husband Jitender got a call from that suspected lady and she threatened in a very calm voice to eliminate the only person we love. I got suspicious and kept asking her about my son but she did not tell me anything,” Divyansh’s mother said.

When Divyansh's mother went to take the microwave oven from the bed, she saw that the mattress was moved from its original position. She got a little apprehensive and opened the box, just to find the body of her child.

“We rushed him to a nearby clinic which asked us to take him to a higher hospital after which we went to BLK hospital and they within no time declared him dead,” the mother said. DCP (west) Vichitra Veer Singh said they have registered a case of murder in which the role of the suspected woman is under the scanner.

