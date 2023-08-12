Enough evidence to charge Brij Bhushan, cops tell court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing arguments of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in the women wresters’ sexual harassment case, Delhi Police on Friday told a city court there is enough evidence to put the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief on trial.

Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal at Rouse Avenue Court, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for police, argued that the court is duty-bound to only see the material on record in the strict brackets of “prima facie scrutiny” and a “mini-trial” can’t be conducted at this stage.

“Accused persons (Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar) must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” he said. There is enough evidence to frame charges, including under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh, he said.

It was submitted that the oversight committee report cannot be called a report, which has exonerated the accused. It is merely a departmental enquiry and it does not bar the jurisdiction of the court, Srivastava argued. The matter is further posted for August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

HC stays WFI polls

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the WFI elections slated for August 12 until further orders. The order came on a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the polls.



NEW DELHI: Opposing arguments of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in the women wresters’ sexual harassment case, Delhi Police on Friday told a city court there is enough evidence to put the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief on trial. Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal at Rouse Avenue Court, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for police, argued that the court is duty-bound to only see the material on record in the strict brackets of “prima facie scrutiny” and a “mini-trial” can’t be conducted at this stage. “Accused persons (Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar) must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” he said. There is enough evidence to frame charges, including under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh, he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It was submitted that the oversight committee report cannot be called a report, which has exonerated the accused. It is merely a departmental enquiry and it does not bar the jurisdiction of the court, Srivastava argued. The matter is further posted for August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge. HC stays WFI polls The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the WFI elections slated for August 12 until further orders. The order came on a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the polls.