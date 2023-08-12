Home Cities Delhi

Enough evidence to charge Brij Bhushan, cops tell court

Public prosecutor Atul Srivastava said that Brij Bhushan and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted.

Published: 12th August 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing arguments of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, an accused in the women wresters’ sexual harassment case, Delhi Police on Friday told a city court there is enough evidence to put the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief on trial.

Before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal at Rouse Avenue Court, public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, appearing for police, argued that the court is duty-bound to only see the material on record in the strict brackets of “prima facie scrutiny” and a “mini-trial” can’t be conducted at this stage.

“Accused persons (Singh and co-accused and suspended WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar) must be charged for the offences for which they have been charge-sheeted,” he said. There is enough evidence to frame charges, including under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of IPC, against Singh, he said.

It was submitted that the oversight committee report cannot be called a report, which has exonerated the accused. It is merely a departmental enquiry and it does not bar the jurisdiction of the court, Srivastava argued. The matter is further posted for August 19, when the advocate for the complainants is likely to make arguments on the point of charge.

HC stays WFI polls 
The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday stayed the WFI elections slated for August 12 until further orders. The order came on a petition filed by the Haryana Wrestling Association challenging the move to allow the Haryana Amateur Wrestling Association to cast votes in the polls. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp