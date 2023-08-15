Delhi: New Vigilance Minister Atishi asks chief secy to check graft in SDM offices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after assuming office as the vigilance minister, Atishi initiated an inquiry into corruption complaints within the offices of Sub-District Magistrate SDMs) in the city.

In a directive to chief secretary Naresh Kumar, she instructed the formation of a team comprising senior IAS and DANICS officers within a week to conduct on-site visits to all SDM offices.

“The chief secretary, also acting as the chief vigilance officer, is hereby directed to constitute a team of senior IAS and DANICS officers. This team shall inspect all SDM offices in the coming week, aiming to uncover instances of corrupt practices,” her order read.

The minister urged the chief secretary to furnish a report on the matter within a week.

Atishi highlighted receiving numerous complaints regarding officers accepting bribes within SDM offices for issuance of certificates.

She expressed her concern that these offices, meant to provide vital certificates and services, especially to underprivileged citizens, have become centers of corruption. Such illicit transactions disproportionately affect the most vulnerable and marginalized individuals, she noted. Atishi’s directive aligns with the preventive vigilance responsibilities outlined for the CVO in the 2021 Vigilance Manual issued by the Central Vigilance Commission.

Atishi specified that the chief vigilance officer should present a comprehensive report on observed irregularities in SDM offices where delays and corrupt practices are prevalent. This report should include recommendations to eliminate such practices and suggestions for amending procedures that inadvertently enable corruption.

She stressed that SDM offices played a pivotal role in delivering essential services to citizens. These offices handle crucial documents such as income certificates and caste certificates to the people, including the underprivileged, she said.

