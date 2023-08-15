Home Cities Delhi

Four held for robbing businessman’s family in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

The dacoits decamped with Rs 2 crore and jewellery. While fleeing, they locked the victim and his family in a room and took their mobile phones and the DVR setup.

Published: 15th August 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:11 AM

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Four masked men, who had held the family of a businessman in the Ashok Vihar area hostage for an hour and decamped with Rs 2 crore and 2kg gold jewellery three months back were arrested.

The accused, identified as Jitender alias Sanju, Chuttan Lal, Ajay Pal, and Mahipal, were absconding for the past three months and Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora had even announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on their arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said that on May 7, four masked armed dacoits had barged into the house of a businessman in the area of Ashok Vihar, while the victim was sleeping in his house with his parents, wife, and sister and their children.

“The armed dacoits were carrying three firearms, knives and house-breaking instruments. The victim has a paper trading business,” he said.

The armed dacoits had cut the iron grill of a window on the ground floor and managed to enter the house through the office.

They first ransacked the office but did not find anything and later entered the house. After waking up the businessman’s family, they held them captive at gunpoint and ransacked the house but did not find anything. They then assaulted the businessman with a bat and asked him for money.

The dacoits decamped with Rs 2 crore and jewellery. While fleeing, they locked the victim and his family in a room and took their mobile phones and the DVR setup.

