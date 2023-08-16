Home Cities Delhi

Army’s I-Day gift to the last village on LoC

The Indian Army linked this quaint village, which sits across the Machhal Nala, with a 115-foot-long bridge. 

Published: 16th August 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

drill

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Indian Army)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of Danna, the last village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Machhal Sector, couldn’t have asked for a better gift on Independence Day.

The Indian Army linked this quaint village, which sits across the Machhal Nala, with a 115-foot-long bridge. 

On Tuesday, the Army dedicated the bridge to the villagers as an Independent Day gift. The bridge was officially inaugurated by Sepoy Mian Gul Khan, a 90-year-old veteran of the 1971 war and a resident of the area. The ceremony took place in the presence of senior army officials and local dignitaries, as well as residents from seven nearby villages.

The 115-foot-long bridge has been named ‘Bhagat Bridge’ in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who sacrificed his life defending this sector during the 1965 war. Danna Village is also popularly known as Bhagat Village.

Highlighting the significance of the bridge, an officer said it would breathe new life into the village. He said the villagers had no place to seek refuge during firing across the LoC, as bunkers could not be constructed there due to the lack of connectivity.

“The bridge will alleviate the challenges faced by locals due to the lack of connectivity across Machhal Nala. It will provide them with a means of sending their children to school and facilitating the transportation of the sick and elderly. Additionally, the bridge will attract tourists to visit this pristine area,” the officer added. 

Why the bridge can save Danna Village
The village doesn’t have a primary school and it was impossible to cross the Nala during the rainy season. All that connectivity woes will now be history. The construction of the bridge was carried out by Indian Army Engineers, who finished the work in two months

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danna Line of Control (LoC) Jammu & Kashmir Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp