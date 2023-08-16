Army’s I-Day gift to the last village on LoC

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The residents of Danna, the last village on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Machhal Sector, couldn’t have asked for a better gift on Independence Day.

The Indian Army linked this quaint village, which sits across the Machhal Nala, with a 115-foot-long bridge.

On Tuesday, the Army dedicated the bridge to the villagers as an Independent Day gift. The bridge was officially inaugurated by Sepoy Mian Gul Khan, a 90-year-old veteran of the 1971 war and a resident of the area. The ceremony took place in the presence of senior army officials and local dignitaries, as well as residents from seven nearby villages.

The 115-foot-long bridge has been named ‘Bhagat Bridge’ in memory of Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who sacrificed his life defending this sector during the 1965 war. Danna Village is also popularly known as Bhagat Village.

Highlighting the significance of the bridge, an officer said it would breathe new life into the village. He said the villagers had no place to seek refuge during firing across the LoC, as bunkers could not be constructed there due to the lack of connectivity.

“The bridge will alleviate the challenges faced by locals due to the lack of connectivity across Machhal Nala. It will provide them with a means of sending their children to school and facilitating the transportation of the sick and elderly. Additionally, the bridge will attract tourists to visit this pristine area,” the officer added.

Why the bridge can save Danna Village

The village doesn’t have a primary school and it was impossible to cross the Nala during the rainy season. All that connectivity woes will now be history. The construction of the bridge was carried out by Indian Army Engineers, who finished the work in two months

