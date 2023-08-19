V K Saxena inaugurates 23-acre sports complex at Dwarka

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Friday inaugurated a 23-acre sports complex at Dwarka and called it a “beautiful gift for the people of Delhi” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Saxena said Delhi which was “neglected for a long time”, is now being decked up, not just for the G20 Summit, but for any such events in the future.

The Dwarka Sports Complex in Sector-17 of the sub-city has been built by the Delhi Development Authority at a cost of Rs 92 crore, a DDA official said.

Spread across 23.13 acres, the complex has several sports facilities and a yoga hall, he said. The L-G said this new sports facility is a “beautiful gift for the people of Delhi from the PM”, adding, “The PM’s vision is that Delhi grows ahead and more facilities are created here.” The membership fee at the complex has been kept nominal, especially for senior citizens, he added.

Asked about the preparations ahead of the G20 Summit, the L-G said the city is being cleaned, spruced up and beautified. “Several fountains and sculptures are being installed. Delhi which was neglected for a long time, is being decked up not just for G20, but any such events...for which Delhi is prepared,” Saxena said. The G20 Summit under India’s presidency will take place on September 9 and 10. The main venue for the G20 Leaders’ Summit will be a recently-inaugurated convention complex at Pragati Maidan.

