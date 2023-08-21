Home Cities Delhi

Delhi CM orders suspension of officer accused of raping and impregnating minor

The chief minister has also sought a report from Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar by 5 pm, officials said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday ordered the suspension of a Delhi government officer accused of raping a minor several times and impregnating her.

The officer of the Delhi government's women and child development department has been booked for allegedly raping his friend's minor daughter several times and impregnating her, police had said on Sunday.

The girl was staying with the accused - a deputy director in the department - and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.

The accused had raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021. His wife has also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate a pregnancy.

The girl returned home with her mother in January 2021 when she came to meet her.

She had an anxiety attack in August this year and her mother admitted her to St Stephen's hospital, where the girl narrated the whole incident during counselling session, police said.

Police said the case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f)(being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent), 120B ( (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the POCSO Act.

