Delhi officer accused of rape was handpicked by Kejriwal government: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday attacked the AAP government over the arrest of a WCD department officer on charges of raping a minor and demanded the resignation of minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming the accused worked as his OSD when he was heading the department.

BJP’s National Vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda alleged that the accused was the favorite official of Kejriwal’s government, so much so that he had been handpicked to be the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to the WCD minister.

BJP-Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “He was one of the favorites of the Kejriwal administration and was handpicked. The Kejriwal government must answer!.”

Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the accused officer was a “handpicked” officer on special duty (OSD) to the then Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Kailash Gahlot. “The accused officer exploited the girl while being OSD, therefore Gahlot should take moral responsibility and resign,” Bansuri said showing a purported government order.

READ MORE | Senior Delhi govt official took friend's daughter under his wing, raped her several times, and terminated pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday attacked the AAP government over the arrest of a WCD department officer on charges of raping a minor and demanded the resignation of minister Kailash Gahlot, claiming the accused worked as his OSD when he was heading the department. BJP’s National Vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda alleged that the accused was the favorite official of Kejriwal’s government, so much so that he had been handpicked to be the Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to the WCD minister. BJP-Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva said, “He was one of the favorites of the Kejriwal administration and was handpicked. The Kejriwal government must answer!.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj claimed that the accused officer was a “handpicked” officer on special duty (OSD) to the then Women and Child Development (WCD) minister Kailash Gahlot. “The accused officer exploited the girl while being OSD, therefore Gahlot should take moral responsibility and resign,” Bansuri said showing a purported government order. READ MORE | Senior Delhi govt official took friend's daughter under his wing, raped her several times, and terminated pregnancy