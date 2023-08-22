Stop seizing parked old vehicles for scrapping: Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot to officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday directed the department secretary to stop seizing parked vehicles that have outlived their longevity and scrapping them.

According to court orders, petrol vehicles that have completed 15 years since registration cannot ply on Delhi roads. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years are also not allowed on the roads. Owners of such vehicles are fined if these are found plying on the roads.

The minister said in a note that it is 'unfortunate' that the transport department is continuing its drive to seize old vehicles, even if found parked on the road, and sending those for scrapping.

He cited 'serious concerns' raised by the Delhi High Court in the matter while hearing petitions of people whose vehicles were seized by enforcement teams of the transport department.

Gahlot cited an office memo issued by the department dated June 27, saying the drive was not approved.

“It must be noted that such action is affecting the larger section of the population and is invasive in nature. It is expected from the commissioner (transport) that he ought to have taken the prior approval of the government before taking such a decision,” Gahlot said in the note.

NEW DELHI: Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday directed the department secretary to stop seizing parked vehicles that have outlived their longevity and scrapping them. According to court orders, petrol vehicles that have completed 15 years since registration cannot ply on Delhi roads. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years are also not allowed on the roads. Owners of such vehicles are fined if these are found plying on the roads. The minister said in a note that it is 'unfortunate' that the transport department is continuing its drive to seize old vehicles, even if found parked on the road, and sending those for scrapping.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He cited 'serious concerns' raised by the Delhi High Court in the matter while hearing petitions of people whose vehicles were seized by enforcement teams of the transport department. Gahlot cited an office memo issued by the department dated June 27, saying the drive was not approved. “It must be noted that such action is affecting the larger section of the population and is invasive in nature. It is expected from the commissioner (transport) that he ought to have taken the prior approval of the government before taking such a decision,” Gahlot said in the note.