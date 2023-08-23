Centre forms committee to frame guidelines to strengthen food safety system

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to strengthen the country's food safety system, the Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to frame guidelines to protect consumers from unhealthy food products, especially pre-packed and loose food products readily available in the market.

The interdepartmental committee has been directed to submit its report within six weeks.

The committee's main aim, which is headed by the additional secretary in the Department of Consumer Affairs, is to examine and identify any gaps or inadequacies within the current regulatory framework that contribute to the proliferation of unhealthy food products.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Department of Consumer Affairs, in its office memorandum dated August 21, said the committee will examine products and their advertisements concerning the food category.

The committee will also suggest safeguards against unhealthy food products to protect the rights of consumers and ensure transparency and fairness.

It will also gather and analyze relevant data, research, and studies on the impact of unhealthy beverages and packaged food on public health, considering local and global best practices.

"Undertake any other relevant exercises concerning the protection of consumer interest against unhealthy food products," the memorandum said.

The constitution of the interdepartmental committee for consumer health will include officials from consumer affairs, food and public distribution, the Ministry of Health, representatives from the Women and Child Development Ministry, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

NAPi, which is a national think tank on nutrition consisting of independent experts in epidemiology, human nutrition, community nutrition and paediatrics, and medical education, is part of the committee, along with a representative from Consumer Voice, a voluntary action group of academicians, professionals and volunteers, which work to raise awareness amongst Indian consumers about their rights and the governing consumer laws.

Welcoming the move, Dr Arun Gupta, the Convener of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), said, "The Government-led model, and process is critical for developing public health policy such as this."

Gupta, a former member of the PM's Council on India's Nutrition Challenges, said he is happy that NAPi has been recognised.

“The intent to tackle the menace of unhealthy diets and willingness to look at the gaps in current policy is deeply appreciated,” he told this paper.

"The committee is constituted without any food industry representative, which is a wonderful step," Gupta added.



