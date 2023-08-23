Home Cities Delhi

Delhi gets five more Mohalla clinics, more in line

More than one crore people received treatment in over 500 clinics spread across the city in a year, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 23rd August 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi gets five more Mohalla clinics, more in line

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at a newly-inaugurated mohalla clinic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated mohalla clinics in the Keshopur Vegetable Market, Shahbad Dairy, Govindpuri, Guru Ravidas Marg and Kalkaji Market, taking the total number of such clinics in the national capital to 533.

The Delhi government said that similar facilities will come up soon in Gazipur, Murga Mandi and Okhla Mandi.

“Several big conspiracies were plotted against the people of the city and attempts were made to hinder the work of the people. But I assure every resident that I will not let any work get stopped,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The inauguration was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh among others.  

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that in the past year, more than one crore people have received treatment in the Mohalla clinics. “Since effective treatment is being provided, even affluent who usually visit expensive private hospitals are now seeking treatment at mohalla clinics,” he said.

“Once I went to Greater Kailash(GK) for an RWA event. To my surprise, residents of GK, a posh locality of south Delhi, demanded a Mohalla clinic. Today, there are 11 operational mohalla clinics and patients who used to go to Fortis and Max are now coming to these clinics,” Kejriwal said.

Keeping the same standards, a facility was inaugurated in Keshopur, he added. The Delhi government, according to officials, has set up a target for setting up 1,000 such clinics in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the occasion, said the services available at the government hospitals have also been enhanced.

“We are going to create a matrix to know which doctor is doing better, management of which hospital is performing better, and understand what needs to be done in other hospitals to bring them to the same level,” he said.

Gopal Rai said the people of Delhi have elected AAP but the BJP and the central government do not accept the people’s mandate.

Rai said recently, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government has the right to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mohalla clinics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp