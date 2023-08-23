Delhi gets five more Mohalla clinics, more in line

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated mohalla clinics in the Keshopur Vegetable Market, Shahbad Dairy, Govindpuri, Guru Ravidas Marg and Kalkaji Market, taking the total number of such clinics in the national capital to 533.

The Delhi government said that similar facilities will come up soon in Gazipur, Murga Mandi and Okhla Mandi.

“Several big conspiracies were plotted against the people of the city and attempts were made to hinder the work of the people. But I assure every resident that I will not let any work get stopped,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The inauguration was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh among others.

Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that in the past year, more than one crore people have received treatment in the Mohalla clinics. “Since effective treatment is being provided, even affluent who usually visit expensive private hospitals are now seeking treatment at mohalla clinics,” he said.

“Once I went to Greater Kailash(GK) for an RWA event. To my surprise, residents of GK, a posh locality of south Delhi, demanded a Mohalla clinic. Today, there are 11 operational mohalla clinics and patients who used to go to Fortis and Max are now coming to these clinics,” Kejriwal said.

Keeping the same standards, a facility was inaugurated in Keshopur, he added. The Delhi government, according to officials, has set up a target for setting up 1,000 such clinics in the city.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the occasion, said the services available at the government hospitals have also been enhanced.

“We are going to create a matrix to know which doctor is doing better, management of which hospital is performing better, and understand what needs to be done in other hospitals to bring them to the same level,” he said.

Gopal Rai said the people of Delhi have elected AAP but the BJP and the central government do not accept the people’s mandate.

Rai said recently, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government has the right to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated mohalla clinics in the Keshopur Vegetable Market, Shahbad Dairy, Govindpuri, Guru Ravidas Marg and Kalkaji Market, taking the total number of such clinics in the national capital to 533. The Delhi government said that similar facilities will come up soon in Gazipur, Murga Mandi and Okhla Mandi. “Several big conspiracies were plotted against the people of the city and attempts were made to hinder the work of the people. But I assure every resident that I will not let any work get stopped,” Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The inauguration was also attended by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh among others. Addressing the people, Kejriwal said that in the past year, more than one crore people have received treatment in the Mohalla clinics. “Since effective treatment is being provided, even affluent who usually visit expensive private hospitals are now seeking treatment at mohalla clinics,” he said. “Once I went to Greater Kailash(GK) for an RWA event. To my surprise, residents of GK, a posh locality of south Delhi, demanded a Mohalla clinic. Today, there are 11 operational mohalla clinics and patients who used to go to Fortis and Max are now coming to these clinics,” Kejriwal said. Keeping the same standards, a facility was inaugurated in Keshopur, he added. The Delhi government, according to officials, has set up a target for setting up 1,000 such clinics in the city. Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the occasion, said the services available at the government hospitals have also been enhanced. “We are going to create a matrix to know which doctor is doing better, management of which hospital is performing better, and understand what needs to be done in other hospitals to bring them to the same level,” he said. Gopal Rai said the people of Delhi have elected AAP but the BJP and the central government do not accept the people’s mandate. Rai said recently, a constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that the elected government has the right to fulfill the aspirations of the people. Mohalla clinics are one of the flagship initiatives of the Arvind Kejriwal government to boost the primary healthcare system in Delhi.