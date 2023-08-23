My private parts swollen after Khakha uncle raped me; aunty blamed me: Delhi rape survivor in FIR

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The minor girl was allegedly raped at least four times by the now-suspended senior Delhi government official and her private parts were swollen, according to the FIR accessed by this newspaper.

The FIR was registered by Delhi Police on August 13 against 51-year-old Premoday Khakha and his wife Seema Rani, who are currently in judicial custody. Khakha was a deputy director in the Women and Child department of the Delhi government.

According to the FIR, the girl, who was 14 years old in 2020, had gone to stay with close family friend Khakha after the death of her father.

“From November 2020 to January 2021, Premoday uncle raped me 4-5 times. He used to touch my private parts, which I hated,” the FIR read.

The girl said when Khakha allegedly raped her for the first time, her private parts were swollen. “I informed Seema Aunty about it, but she accused me of doing something not right or making gestures towards her husband,” her complaint read.

The minor girl stated in her complaint that Seema used to punish her with sticks whenever she failed to score good marks in her subjects. “After he raped me the last time in January 2021, I became pregnant. I told Seema Aunty about it when I missed my periods. She replied that it is the first month so we can abort the child,” the FIR read.

According to the FIR, the girl had also informed Khakha’s children — a son and a daughter — but they, too, refused to believe her.

In February, the girl went back to her home along with her mother. “Whenever I visited the church, he (the accused) used to touch me inappropriately. After July 2021, I left going to the church,” the FIR read.

