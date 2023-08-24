Home Cities Delhi

Campaign to beautify Old Delhi to kick off soon: Deputy Mayor Iqbal

The campaign -- ‘Meri Purani Dilli, Main Hin Sawaroon’ -- is likely to be launched on September 12.

Shoppers visit Nai Sarak Market in Old Delhi. (Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A mega campaign to clean and beautify Delhi’s Walled City in partnership with the local residents and foster a sense of ownership among them will begin soon, Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal said on Wednesday.

“I belong to Old Delhi, the heart of the capital city, and we call it Delhi-6. It is a place of ‘tehzeeb’ (culture) and ‘khaan-paan’ (cuisine) and traditions. However, the area has faded and congestion are seen. So, I envisioned this campaign to clean and beautify our ‘Purani Dilli’ with the help of our own local people who live in Shahjehanabad,” Iqbal said.

He said the campaign will be started in his individual capacity and as an area councillor of the AAP and will have the full support of the MCD and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In the December 2022 civic polls, Iqbal won from Chandni Mahal with the biggest margin of 17,134 votes. He is the son of Matia Mahal MLA Shoaib Iqbal. Matia Mahal has three wards -- Chandni Mahal, Sitaram Bazaar and Delhi Gate.  

“I will begin work with the councillor’s fund and take the help of my father’s area’s MLA fund too. But, the idea is to make this campaign a mass movement and connect local people and make them a partner in the process,” he said. 

