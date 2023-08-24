Cancel allotment of Type-VI bungalow to Delhi CM’s aide: Vigilance dept asks PWD

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Raising concerns over the alleged illegal allotment of a Type VI bungalow to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, the vigilance department has written to the principal secretary of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He said it is a violation of the Delhi Allotment of Government Residential (General Pool Rules) Rules, under which the private secretary had been given accommodation.

In a letter, the department on Wednesday asked the PWD to cancel the current allotment and give him a Type-IV quarter. It also asked the PWD to stick to the rule book while allotting accommodations.

“The allotment of Type-V accommodation at Rajpur Road is void ab initio as per the extant rules. The proposal of regularising the Type-V accommodation was also not regularised by Hon’ble LG. Now therefore, the competent authority has directed that PWD may stick to the rules of allotment and allot only the entitled category of quarter i.e. Type-IV to Bibhav Kumar after cancelling the Type-VI bungalow allotted to him,” Buniyad Singh, assistant director, vigilance department, said.

The vigilance department said that the allotment rules stipulate that Kumar is eligible only for Type-IV accommodation.

However, he was allotted a Type-VI bungalow from the pool of Delhi Jal Board. Kumar was appointed on a co-terminus basis as private secretary to Kejriwal on February 27, 2015.

