Two labourers killed, six injured as under-construction house collapses in Okhla

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two laborers were killed while six others suffered injuries after some portion of land which they were digging to build a building slid on them in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area on Thursday.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, a PCR call was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station regarding the collapse of one side of an under-construction building site at Sanjay Colony after which police rushed to the spot.

The Fire Department too received a call at the same time and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue the labourers who were trapped under the debris. After reaching the accident site, the police found out that it was an industrial plot in which construction activity was being done and a basement was being made for which the workers had excavated 20 feet of land.

“In the evening, the earth from the rear side of the plot slid due to which total 8 persons got injured and all injured persons were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where, two of them were declared as brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The deceased were identified as Raman (18) and Mintu (50).

Among the six injured, three are still critical and are currently under treatment at the Red Zone at AIIMS Trauma Centre. They were identified as Gulshan (28), Devender (33) and Nitish (23). The remaining three got minor injuries.

The police have registered a case under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A ( Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

NEW DELHI: Two laborers were killed while six others suffered injuries after some portion of land which they were digging to build a building slid on them in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial area on Thursday. According to a senior Delhi Police official, a PCR call was received at Okhla Industrial Area police station regarding the collapse of one side of an under-construction building site at Sanjay Colony after which police rushed to the spot. The Fire Department too received a call at the same time and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue the labourers who were trapped under the debris. After reaching the accident site, the police found out that it was an industrial plot in which construction activity was being done and a basement was being made for which the workers had excavated 20 feet of land.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “In the evening, the earth from the rear side of the plot slid due to which total 8 persons got injured and all injured persons were shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where, two of them were declared as brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. The deceased were identified as Raman (18) and Mintu (50). Among the six injured, three are still critical and are currently under treatment at the Red Zone at AIIMS Trauma Centre. They were identified as Gulshan (28), Devender (33) and Nitish (23). The remaining three got minor injuries. The police have registered a case under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304 A ( Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.