Delhi court to hear ED case against Supertech boss RK Arora on September 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to consider on September 15 whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet against R K Arora, chairman and promoter of Supertech Group, in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Devender Kumar Jangala took up the matter on Monday and said that the documents were lengthy as he adjourned the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 24 filed the charge sheet against Arora, Supertech Group, and eight others in the money laundering case. They have been accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of `164 crore. The nearly 100-page prosecution complaint, ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet, claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused.

Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after three rounds of questioning. The money-laundering case against the Supertech Group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Mohd Faizan Khan had told the court that the anti-money laundering agency was probing the matter related to 26 FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Supertech Limited for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.

According to the ED charge sheet, the company and its directors hatched a “criminal conspiracy” to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective home buyers as an advance against flats booked in their real estate projects. The company allegedly did not adhere to the agreed obligation of providing possession of the flats on time and “defrauded” the general public, the agency said, adding the funds were collected by Supertech and other group companies.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court is likely to consider on September 15 whether to take cognisance of a charge sheet against R K Arora, chairman and promoter of Supertech Group, in a money laundering case. Special Judge Devender Kumar Jangala took up the matter on Monday and said that the documents were lengthy as he adjourned the matter. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 24 filed the charge sheet against Arora, Supertech Group, and eight others in the money laundering case. They have been accused of defrauding at least 670 home buyers of `164 crore. The nearly 100-page prosecution complaint, ED’s equivalent of a charge sheet, claimed there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused. Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after three rounds of questioning. The money-laundering case against the Supertech Group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. ED’s Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta and advocate Mohd Faizan Khan had told the court that the anti-money laundering agency was probing the matter related to 26 FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Supertech Limited for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the ED charge sheet, the company and its directors hatched a “criminal conspiracy” to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective home buyers as an advance against flats booked in their real estate projects. The company allegedly did not adhere to the agreed obligation of providing possession of the flats on time and “defrauded” the general public, the agency said, adding the funds were collected by Supertech and other group companies.