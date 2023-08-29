‘First sodomised, then forced into oral sex’: Minor boy recounts ordeal in FIR

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was inside the toilet of a Delhi government school a 12-year-old Class 8 student was sexually assaulted multiple times by a group of boys. It was not that the boy did not report the matter to his teacher. He was, however, asked to remain quiet by the teachers. When his mother insisted, the boy narrated horrific details of the assault.

“He told me that he had already narrated his ordeal to two teachers. I went to the school and asked them about it, but they flatly refused to have any knowledge about the matter,” the mother said. She said for three days, the school management did not extend any help, forcing her to make a PCR call.

The police after a preliminary probe registered an FIR under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and under the POCSO Act at Shahbad Dairy police station. According to the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, the boy stated that it was the last period of the school when he got permission from his teacher to use the toilet.

“When I reached the toilet, two boys were already there. One of them locked the door from inside and the second one who was standing beside me sodomised me,” the FIR read. Screaming in pain, the boy asked his tormentors to stop after which they attempted to do oral sex, the FIR said. “They stopped when they heard someone coming towards the toilet. They threatened me not to disclose anything about it, else they will get me thrashed,” the boy stated.

According to the FIR, the minor boy revealed everything in front of the school Principal and his mother after which one of the alleged boys was summoned with his mother. "The accused boy then wrote an apology letter but after school, he threatened me with dire consequences after which my mother made a call on 112," the complainant said.

Meanwhile, a senior Delhi Police official informed that all the accused were minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee. The investigation is underway, he added.

