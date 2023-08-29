Home Cities Delhi

G20 facelift: AAP, BJP vie for credit

Saffron party claims beautification funded by Centre; city govt says PWD, MCD paid for it

Published: 29th August 2023

A mural made in preparation for G20 Summit near the Pragati Maidan | pti

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Though agencies of both the AAP-led Delhi government and BJP-led Central government are making all possible efforts to ensure the beautification of the city ahead of the G20 Summit, a war for credit for the work has erupted between them. 

The AAP dispensation is claiming to carry out beautification or redevelopment works from the city government’s fund while the BJP is claiming whatever works related to G20 are being done by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), they are being done with the funds given by the Central government.

“Every road that is being built by the PWD is from the Delhi government’s fund. Every beautification work done by the MCD is sourced from funds allocated by the Delhi government. Delhi is the nation’s capital...we also have the same duty as anyone else to make it look good. Delhi and Delhiites are ready for G20. The hospitality of the people of Delhi is known all over. Today, I inspected Chandni Chowk, Ghalib Ki Haveli, Town Hall,” said Delhi Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday.

Commuters pass by a mural designed in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. 

The AAP stated that it is shocking to see that the BJP had to pass the developmental work done by the AAP government as their own. All money on PWD roads was spent by the PWD of the Delhi government, and all money on the MCD roads was spent by the MCD. The central government has only spent money on wherever NDMC and NHAI roads stand. This level of politics is not going to help the country.  We are about to host the G20 summit where India is leading the charge but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has said that the entire makeover which Delhi is witnessing for G-20 preparations is funded by the Centre and even the wall painting concept has been introduced by the Centre first in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and later in NDMC area. He has said that it’s regrettable that CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are trying to steal credit for Delhi’s makeover by making social media posts.

“I challenge Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cite even one project of beautification or development done by his government in Delhi for G20 preparations. The AAP specialises in taking credit for the works done by the Central government or works done with the funds received from the central government and is trying to mislead Delhiites by tweeting pictures of beautification works related to G20 with the hashtag Kejriwal Cleans Delhi, which is condemnable.

The saffron party has claimed that in February this year, the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had sought Rs 927 crore from the central government for the development works related to the G-20 in Delhi, after reviewing the central government gave the appropriate funds to the state government.

Central govt gave funds to the MCD: BJP

