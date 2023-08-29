Makers of Rajnikanth starrer ‘Jailer’ to alter scene with RCB jersey, Delhi HC told

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Makers of Rajnikanth starrer movie ‘Jailer’ have told the Delhi High Court that they would digitally alter the clippings of the movie which shows a contract killer wearing the jersey of Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team and making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman.

The HC told the defendants, Sun TV Network Ltd and producer Kalanithi Maran, that from September 1, the RCB team jersey shall stand edited or altered in the theatrical depiction of the film.

The HC was informed that after the first hearing in the suit filed by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, the defendants had contacted the plaintiff and the dispute on the depiction of the RCB jersey in the film has been resolved between them. Justice Prathiba M Singh, in an August 22 order, noted that as per the e-mails exchanged between the parties, the terms which have been agreed by them are that ‘the defendants would digitally alter the clippings of the movie that feature the jersey in a manner so as to ensure that the jersey is not identifiable as the RCB jersey. This would include the deletion of the primary colours of the RCB jersey as well as the branding of the sponsors that appear on the jersey.’

The film producers shall ensure that this alteration or editing is carried out prior to the release of the feature film on television, satellite or on any OTT platform, it said. The court said the defendants and all parties acting for or on their behalf, including their distribution network, shall be bound by these terms and conditions. ‘The defendants shall ensure that after September 1, 2023, none of the theatres would exhibit the RCB jersey in any form whatsoever. Insofar as television, satellite or any OTT platform is concerned, prior to the release, the altered version of the film shall be broadcasted/ telecasted,’ the court said.

Plaintiff Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited said they recently found that the film ‘Jailer’ featuring the well-known Tamil actor Rajnikanth had a scene in the movie in which a contract killer is wearing the RCB jersey and also making derogatory and misogynistic statements about a woman. The entire scene has been described in the plaint along with the storyboard of the clips which clearly show the RCB jersey being used and the transcript of the scene has also been placed on record.

IPL team wants changes in other mediums

