Eligibility policy for buying flats tweaked by Delhi Development Authority

Ashish Srivastava

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the negligible demand for residential houses built by it, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has done away with its decades-old policy disallowing those already owning a house from going in for a flat under the agency’s housing schemes.

The authority has amended Regulation 7 (Eligibility of Allotment) of DDA (Management and Disposal of Housing Estate) Regulations, 1968, to facilitate the same. The move has come as a relief for people who already own a house in the city, as they are now eligible to get an allotment of flats under various DDA schemes announced by it periodically.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Tuesday, chaired by Delhi L-G VK Saxena. The file has now been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its approval. The DDA said that the restriction in question was affecting the sale of DDA flats, leading to a huge number of constructed flats going unsold.

“It has been observed that the restrictions imposed by the regulation have affected the sale of DDA flats from the demand side in terms of inability to sell flats to those who own a flat or plot in Delhi, due to increased family sizes and even though they may be willing and have the purchasing power to buy the flat. There is a need to provide a level playing field for selling all kinds of built-up inventory of flats which is getting accumulated year after year. This would lead to the maximum fresh inventory of DDA getting sold in the initial stage itself leading to the recovery of capital, avoidance of repair/maintenance expenses, and depreciation of inventory leading to their vintage nature,” the authority said.

The DDA also took several other key decisions in the meeting, including permission for allotment of land for the construction of six state bhawans in Dwarka. It also approved the change of land usage of plots of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and the office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) located on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

