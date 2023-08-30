G20: ‘Culture corridor’ to showcase India’s heritage, diverse culture  

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When the delegates from G20 member countries visit the national capital next month, they will get an opportunity to learn more about the diverse culture and heritage of India. The Ministry of Culture is working on creating a ‘culture corridor’, where it has proposed to showcase cultural exhibits such as sculptures and paintings.

A G20 digital museum is also being set up as part of the ‘corridor’ for which the member countries have been asked to send their entries. They can participate by sending objects of cultural importance and iconic masterpieces of art in physical or digital form.

Ministry officials aware of the development said that various activities including cultural programmes are being planned to welcome the delegates so that they could be introduced to local flavour and traditions.

"Besides the cultural corridor, an anthology of G20 poem books, a digital museum and cultural programmes are planned. The visitors will be introduced to Indian culture through exhibits. They will be welcomed in a traditional manner like G20 guests were received as per local culture in cities where different meetings have been held," said officials.

A 25-feet high Nataraj octo-alloy statue will be installed at Bharat Mandapam, formally known as Pragati Maidan complex, which is the venue for the two-day G20 summit being held on September 9-10. The statue, weighing 19 tonnes, is being touted as the largest Nataraj sculpture. It has been made in Tamil Nadu.

According to officials, the women members and wives of heads of G20 countries will also be taken to the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The visiting dignitaries may also be taken to Rajghat and prominent heritage sites and monuments like Purana Quila, Jantar Mantar, Safdarjung’s Tomb and the three Unesco World Heritage sites – the Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun’s tomb.

In anticipation of their visit, six noted monuments are especially being spruced up and restored. Besides landscaping, LED screens with welcome messages are being installed at prominent points at historical buildings. “Some of the delegates are on their maiden visit to India, hence they are very excited. Many of them have expressed a desire to come next time with their families. The event will certainly help us to boost our tourism sector,” said officials. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings with officials, ministers and civil society held throughout the year across India.

