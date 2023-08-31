Home Cities Delhi

Lawyer gunned down inside Ghaziabad court complex

In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, the deceased lawyer, completely soaked in blood, could be seen sitting on his chair and his lunch box was lying open in front of him on the table

Published: 31st August 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Deceased advocate Manoj alias Monu Chowdhary

Deceased advocate Manoj alias Monu Chowdhary

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 40-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside his chamber at the Tehsil Court complex in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The brazen attack took place around 2 pm when the deceased lawyer, identified by cops as Monu Choudhary alias Manoj Chaudhary, was having lunch in his chamber no 99, a senior Ghaziabad police official said.

“As soon as the Sihani Gate police station received information about the incident, a team rushed to the spot where the lawyer was found dead on his seat,” DCP (Ghaziabad City) Nipun Agarwal told this newspaper. He said that the body was sent for post-mortem and the area was examined by a team of forensic experts. 

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the court complex and nearby chambers where Choudhary was found dead. Sources said that the attackers reportedly came to the court on a motorcycle and fled in the same way after committing the murder. The police said that document writer Munish Tyagi was also present inside Choudhary’s chamber when two men, with their faces covered with handkerchiefs, entered the chamber and one of them went close to the lawyer and shot him on his head. 

“Eyewitness Munish Tyagi has given us the details. He couldn’t identify the suspects,” Additional Police Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said. In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, the deceased lawyer, completely soaked in blood, could be seen sitting on his chair and his lunch box was lying open in front of him on the table.

In the later part of the video, some lawyers could be heard saying that the room had been filled with the smell of gunpowder. The victim’s wife has lodged a police complaint accusing five people, including her husband’s brother-in-law, of committing the broad daylight murder of her husband. A family dispute is said to be the main reason for the murder, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tehsil Court complex in Ghaziabad Monu Choudhary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp