Lawyer gunned down inside Ghaziabad court complex

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified assailants inside his chamber at the Tehsil Court complex in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The brazen attack took place around 2 pm when the deceased lawyer, identified by cops as Monu Choudhary alias Manoj Chaudhary, was having lunch in his chamber no 99, a senior Ghaziabad police official said.

“As soon as the Sihani Gate police station received information about the incident, a team rushed to the spot where the lawyer was found dead on his seat,” DCP (Ghaziabad City) Nipun Agarwal told this newspaper. He said that the body was sent for post-mortem and the area was examined by a team of forensic experts.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the court complex and nearby chambers where Choudhary was found dead. Sources said that the attackers reportedly came to the court on a motorcycle and fled in the same way after committing the murder. The police said that document writer Munish Tyagi was also present inside Choudhary’s chamber when two men, with their faces covered with handkerchiefs, entered the chamber and one of them went close to the lawyer and shot him on his head.

“Eyewitness Munish Tyagi has given us the details. He couldn’t identify the suspects,” Additional Police Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said. In a purported video doing the rounds on social media, the deceased lawyer, completely soaked in blood, could be seen sitting on his chair and his lunch box was lying open in front of him on the table.

In the later part of the video, some lawyers could be heard saying that the room had been filled with the smell of gunpowder. The victim’s wife has lodged a police complaint accusing five people, including her husband’s brother-in-law, of committing the broad daylight murder of her husband. A family dispute is said to be the main reason for the murder, sources said.

