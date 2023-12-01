‘Inviting RSS secy for varsity event  unconstitutional’, says DU academic council members

Ifrah Mufti By

NEW DELHI: Academic council members of the University of Delhi condemned the university’s decision to invite RSS secretary Bharat Bhushan as the special guest on the occasion of inauguration of the Centre for Hindu Studies. Teachers stated that the unconstitutional conduct of the authority at the event confirms the growing apprehension that the centre will be used to further bigotry and communal division. The issue came up during the academic council meeting on Thursday.

“University and college official platforms are being consistently used to project spokespersons of a politically and ideologically partisan dispensation. Even the euphemism of “intellectual” is being dropped and the so-called chief guests are ‘pracharaks’ of the RSS, office bearers of Hindu outfits and other non-state actors who represent various illustrious sub-sects of the ‘Sangh’,” said one of the members.“The university, as a Central university, cannot deviate from the goals mandated by the Constitution,” they added.

