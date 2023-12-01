Home Cities Delhi

‘Inviting RSS secy for varsity event  unconstitutional’, says DU academic council members

The council members condemned DU's decision to invite RSS secretary Bharat Bhushan as the special guest on the occasion of the inauguration of Centre for Hindu Studies.

Published: 01st December 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

University of Delhi

Delhi University

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Academic council members of the University of Delhi condemned the university’s decision to invite RSS secretary Bharat Bhushan as the special guest on the occasion of inauguration of the Centre for Hindu Studies. Teachers stated that the unconstitutional conduct of the authority at the event confirms the growing apprehension that the centre will be used to further bigotry and communal division. The issue came up during the academic council meeting on Thursday.

“University and college official platforms are being consistently used to project spokespersons of a politically and ideologically partisan dispensation. Even the euphemism of “intellectual” is being dropped and the so-called chief guests are ‘pracharaks’ of the RSS, office bearers of Hindu outfits and other non-state actors who represent various illustrious sub-sects of the ‘Sangh’,” said one of the members.“The university, as a Central university, cannot deviate from the goals mandated by the Constitution,” they added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University RSS Hindu Studies bigotry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp