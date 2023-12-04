Seven held in two cases of bid to extort money in Welcome, Bhajanpura

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: Two extortion incidents have been reported from Welcome and Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi in which 7 people were arrested collectively, including two who were nabbed after a brief exchange of fire.

The first incident was reported from the Welcome area on November 28, where two members of the infamous Hashim Baba gang, including a minor, were nabbed in connection with the firing outside house of a scrap dealer.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said that on the intervening night of November 27-28, a PCR call was received at Welcome Police Station regarding firing at O Block after which they rushed to the spot.On enquiry, it was revealed that two boys had come on a scooty and fired some shots outside the house of victim Abrar Ahmed who is a scrap dealer. “No one was injured. We found three empty shells at the spot,” the DCP said.

The victim informed the police that he received a call on his mobile phone demanding Rs 50 lakhs. The caller claimed that he was calling on behalf of the Hashim Baba gang.In the second incident, four men were arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly trying to extort Rs 5 lakh from a doctor at gunpoint in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

The complainant, Dr Nadeem Ahmed, told police that on November 1, four unknown persons pretending to be patients came to his clinic and threatened him with a country-made pistol. They demanded Rs 5 lakh from him as protection money.Two accused persons, namely Haider Ali alias Sameer (18), a resident of the same locality and a minor were apprehended within a few hours.

