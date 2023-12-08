Home Cities Delhi

Three-day meet on AI, big data hosted by IIIT Delhi kicks off

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The 11th International Conference on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (BDA 2023) is being organised by the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi from December 7-9 at its Okhla campus.

It provides a global platform for scholars and business professionals to exchange their unique research findings, real-world insights, and ideas related to AI and big data. Topics to be covered during this three-day conference include artificial intelligence, machine learning, storage models, data access, computing paradigms, analytics, information sharing and privacy, redesigning mining algorithms, and future research trends.

The conference program has featured esteemed individuals, including Dr G P Samanta, Secretary SPI, and Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, who shared valuable insights into the latest progress and developments in AI and big data.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the conference, Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, stated, “The conference provides a unique platform for global experts and professionals to collaborate, share knowledge, and shape the future of these transformative technologies.”

