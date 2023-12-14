Excise scam: Arun Pillai’s parole extended by 3 days in money laundering case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city court extended by three more days the parole given to Hyderabad Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered money laundering

linked-Delhi excise policy corruption case.

Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court had, on December 7, permitted five-day parole to Pillai to be in Hyderabad with his wife on the grounds of her medical condition. During the hearing, Nitesh Rana, representing Pillai, told the court that if custody parole of accused is not extended and he is brought back to Delhi tonight, it will defeat the purpose of grant of custody parole and will also render the pending interim bail application of accused as infructuous.

“Therefore, keeping in view the facts and circumstances and submissions being made by Ld. Counsel for accused, custody parole of accused is being extended till 16.12.2023 on the same terms and conditions as contained in the previous order dated 07.12.2023 of this court,” the court said in the order. The arguments on the interim bail application on the grounds of the wife’s medical condition will be heard on December 15.

“As per record, this accused had earlier filed an application dated 29.11.2023 seeking his interim bail on medical grounds of his wife as it was stated that she was to undergo Colonoscopy and Endoscopy tests etc. for her abdominal problems and pains,” the order read. It was also noted by the court that though a copy of the application was stated to have been supplied to the investigating officer yesterday, no reply was filed on behalf of ED, which asked for some time for verification of the documents.

“However, in the considered opinion of this court, the reply to application should have been filed today itself, pending verification of the documents, if required, as any delay in filing of the reply will frustrate the very purpose for which it has been moved,” the order stated.

According to the CBI stemmed-ED case, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: A city court extended by three more days the parole given to Hyderabad Businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered money laundering linked-Delhi excise policy corruption case. Special Judge MK Nagpal at Rouse Avenue Court had, on December 7, permitted five-day parole to Pillai to be in Hyderabad with his wife on the grounds of her medical condition. During the hearing, Nitesh Rana, representing Pillai, told the court that if custody parole of accused is not extended and he is brought back to Delhi tonight, it will defeat the purpose of grant of custody parole and will also render the pending interim bail application of accused as infructuous. “Therefore, keeping in view the facts and circumstances and submissions being made by Ld. Counsel for accused, custody parole of accused is being extended till 16.12.2023 on the same terms and conditions as contained in the previous order dated 07.12.2023 of this court,” the court said in the order. The arguments on the interim bail application on the grounds of the wife’s medical condition will be heard on December 15.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As per record, this accused had earlier filed an application dated 29.11.2023 seeking his interim bail on medical grounds of his wife as it was stated that she was to undergo Colonoscopy and Endoscopy tests etc. for her abdominal problems and pains,” the order read. It was also noted by the court that though a copy of the application was stated to have been supplied to the investigating officer yesterday, no reply was filed on behalf of ED, which asked for some time for verification of the documents. “However, in the considered opinion of this court, the reply to application should have been filed today itself, pending verification of the documents, if required, as any delay in filing of the reply will frustrate the very purpose for which it has been moved,” the order stated. According to the CBI stemmed-ED case, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp