Parliament security breach: Six stayed in touch via social media

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All six accused who planned to breach Parliament security were linked via social media, security sources said. “All were connected through Bhagat Singh Fan Club page on Facebook,” a source privy to the ongoing probe told this newspaper.

Though the detained suspects claim to be protestors who wanted their voice to be heard against unemployment and other issues, interrogators believe they were acting at someone’s behest. Security agencies, including Intelligence Bureau and Delhi Police, have formed a special team to question the suspects. “Why did they not throw the flare canister and instead kept it in their hands? They were surely doing someone’s bidding,” said a senior police officer.

The four accused handed over their mobile phones to one Lalit Jha, a Bihar resident. “Jha was located outside Parliament and fled with the bag containing the phones. It appears he received directions,” said the officer. The youth in the Lok Sabha was shouting, ‘kaala kanoon nahi chalega (black laws won’t work)’, and ‘tanasahi nahi chalegi (down with dictatorship)’. The officer also suspected a “protest due to unemployment.” “Sagar is a rickshaw driver. Was he concerned about unemployment in the country?” he asked.

