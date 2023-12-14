SC: Need monitoring to ensure better air quality next winter

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed a slew of directions over the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). It said stubble burnings must be stopped and better air quality ensured for the next winter.

While emphasizing that crop residue burning, which affects air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), “must stop”, the SC said there is a need for judicial monitoring to ensure people do not face the same situation every winter.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, was hearing a batch of pleas related to deteriorating air pollution choking Delhi- NCR, especially in winter. During the hearing, the top court observed that farm fires were still significant, and directed the state governments -- Delhi, Punjab and Haryana -- to take steps to curb pollution.

The court would take up the matter for further hearing on February 27 next year. The apex court said Punjab and Haryana are required to comply with these directions within two months and submit the progress report before it. “‘Possibly, this matter needs continuous monitoring.

What happens is when the problem arises, we suddenly take it up,” Justice Kaul observed, adding, “the court must monitor it for some time.” The counsel for Punjab said the state filed an affidavit on December 6 which also contains details about recovery of environmental compensation from those responsible for crop residue burning.

The counsel had told the court at the previous hearing on November 21 that environmental compensation totaling `2 crore has been imposed on the offenders. “There is something to be done by Punjab, by Haryana, by Delhi and something by different ministries,” the SC said.

