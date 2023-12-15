DJB to hold camps on various facilities it offers as part of ‘revenue week’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is gearing up for a ‘revenue week’ set to commence by the end of December, aiming to familiarize the public with lesser-known facilities provided by the board, according to officials.

As part of this initiative, the water agency will establish camps at various locations within their zonal offices. These camps will feature demonstrations on self-billing procedures, meter reading techniques, and the use of temporary disconnection facilities, among other services.

“Throughout the campaign, DJB will set up information camps across various locations in Delhi at our zonal offices. We will provide guidance on reading meters during self-billing. Individuals often struggle to read their meters, leading to inaccurate billing. Empowering them with this knowledge can significantly reduce such issues,” explained an official.

Despite the availability of a temporary disconnection feature, officials note that many residents fail to utilize it, especially when away from their homes for extended periods. “We’ve observed instances where people leave their homes for vacations lasting two months or more, and yet bills continue to be generated. The DJB offers a temporary disconnection feature, but awareness about its usage is low,” added the official.

Meanwhile, DJB has also launched a ‘maintenance week,’ which commenced on Monday and is expected to run for a week. Eleven additional chief engineers (maintenance) are strategically stationed across their respective zones to identify and promptly address water and sewer-related issues.These chief engineers are tasked with submitting daily compiled reports to headquarters, as directed by the DJB CEO. Additionally, all officials have been instructed to assess the condition of the water and sewer network.

