Parliament security breach: 'Made-in-China smoke canisters were kept inside shoe cavity', says FIR

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coloured smoke canisters burst by two intruders, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, inside Lok Sabha, were not supposed to be used in enclosed spaces or indoors, the police found a warning written on the seized canister.

According to the FIR of the Parliament breach incident, accessed by this newspaper, all the canisters seized by the police bore warnings instructing usage only after wearing goggles and gloves and prohibiting indoor use. All the canisters were ‘Made in China’ products.

The FIR also details how the two accused, who gained entry to Parliament with a visitor’s pass, had a special cavity in their shoes to carry the gas canisters inside the House. On Wednesday, in what is being termed as a major security breach, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha house from the visitor’s gallery, released yellow-coloured smoke from canisters, and shouted slogans, while two others raised slogans outside Parliament. All four of them were arrested by the Delhi Police.

The police, after detaining the four accused, booked them under stringent sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other appropriate sections of the IPC. The FIR, registered on December 13, mentions how Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D. had carefully made a cavity in their shoes to carry the coloured smoke gas canisters inside the House.

The FIR mentions that Sharma, resident of Lucknow, and Manoranjan D, resident of Mysore, had planned to use the coloured smoke to “burst inside the Lok Sabha well.” It said that the pair of sports shoes worn by Sharma had a cavity, created by cutting the insole of the left shoe.

“The thickness of the sole of the shoes was found increased by affixing an additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity. The pair of sports shoes worn by Manoranjan D. is dark greyish in colour, wherein a cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of the left-foot shoes,” the FIR read.

